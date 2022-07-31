Hotboii Releases New Album ‘Blinded By Death’

Hotboii - Photo: Courtesy of Rebel Music/Geffen Records

Hotboii’s recent success reaches a peak after his string of viral singles culminates in the release of the anthemic new album, Blinded By Death out now via Rebel Music/Geffen Records.

After sharing hard-hitting singles such as “WTF” and “Rich How I’m Dyin,” the Florida rapper delivers a cohesive project showcasing his uniquely introspective lyrics and emotional flows. The definitive album of Hotboii’s career, Blinded By Death is a consummation of the hard work and persistence that he’s worked through over the years to reach this current peak.

Highlights include the recently released “Tell Me Bout It,” which combines ominous piano, cinematic strings, and a thick bassline. Hotboii holds nothing back as he details the darker side of love. “I can’t deny it, we had a spark,” he laments. Another standout is the 22-year-old’s fiery collaboration with Kodak Black, the ferocious hit “Live Life Die Faster.”

As a true storyteller through lyrics, many of his recent releases have featured emotional themes based on real-life experiences the young talent is currently facing including the stress of finding fame at a young age, and the anxieties or fears that come alongside it. Hotboii is no stranger to overcoming obstacles to find success, but this album shows that there is truly nothing that can slow down his momentum as he continues to prove himself as a long-term player in the rap world.

Blinded By Death also boasts previous releases like “Rich How I’m Dyin,” “LATELY,” and the BigWalkDog-assisted “Love of the Money.” As those singles arrived and generated tens of millions of streams and views, Hotboii’s profile steadily increased with media appearances such as his sit down with Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade for a special “Big Facts” episode on REVOLT TV.

Hotboii closed 2021 by supporting Polo G on tour with a blistering set that included fan favorites “Don’t Need Time,” the viral hit which catapulted him to success, and “Nobody Special” featuring Future.

Last year’s run of tour dates also included his major festival debut at Rolling Loud Miami, where he celebrated an iconic slot at one of his home state’s most beloved festivals. With Blinded By Death, Hotboii proves he can craft hits with hooks and real emotional heft—the kind of skill set that will only hasten his rise to the top of the rap ranks.

