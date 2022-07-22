Hotboii Returns With New Single And Video ‘Tell Me Bout It’

Hotboii, ‘Tell Me Bout It’ - Photo: Courtesy of Rebel/Geffen Records

Hotboii shows no signs of stopping or slowing down as he unveils another new single entitled “Tell Me Bout It,” out today via Rebel Music/Geffen Records.

Once again, his melodic flow echoes with raw emotion and pain. On the track, ominous piano sets the tone as cinematic strings uplift a thick bassline. He holds nothing back as he details the darker side of love. He laments, “I can’t deny it, we had a spark,” before delivering an instantly infectious refrain.

Hotboii - Tell Me Bout It (Official Video)

“Tell Me Bout It” arrives on the heels of the fan favorite “Rich How I’m Dyin.” The music video has already generated 2.9 million YouTube views in addition to amassing over 1.4 million Spotify streams and counting. Simultaneously, Hotboii continues to make headlines. He sat down with Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade for a special “Big Facts” episode on REVOLT TV. Meanwhile, he has remained prolific with tracks such as “WTF” and “LATELY” as well as joining forces with Kodak Black for “Live Life Die Faster” and “Love of the Money” with BigWalkDog. He has continued to tally millions of streams and views in the process.

Hotboii closed 2021 supporting Polo G’s tour with a gripping set that included fan favorites like “Don’t Need Time,” his viral hit which catapulted him to success, and “Nobody Special” featuring Future. Last year’s run of tour dates also included his major festival debut at Rolling Loud Miami, where he celebrated an iconic slot at one of his home state’s most beloved festival. This year he’ll return to the Rolling Loud stage in Miami on Saturday, July 23rd to play another thrilling set filled with a mix of fan-favorites and new hits.

Earlier this year, Hotboii’s anthem “Don’t Need Time” picked up a gold certification from the RIAA. Meanwhile, he launched 2021 with the endorsement of numerous tastemakers. Complex touted him among “Rappers to Watch in 2021” and claimed, “A natural at singing, rapping, and crafting hooks, Hotboii can do it all.” UPROXX also selected him as one of “The Rappers To Watch Out For In 2021” and wrote, “Hotboii looks like as much of a sure bet to blow up as it gets.”

