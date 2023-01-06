Ice Spice Returns With New Single ‘In Ha Mood’

Ice Spice, ‘In Ha Mood’ - Photo: Courtesy of 10K Projects/Capitol Records

Rising rap superstar Ice Spice is starting off 2023 with another electric new track, “In Ha Mood.” The Jersey Club-inspired track was produced by RIOTUSA.

On the single the New York native shows off her playful rap style, spitting, “In the mirror, I’m doin’ my dance/ And he packin’, I know by his pants/ He a rapper, but don’t got a chance/ Stuck in my ways so I’m lovin’ my bands.”

in ha mood (audio)

Last month, the viral sensation was featured on Vevo’s 2023 Artists to Watch series. In the visual, she offered up a performance of her smash hit song “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

Ice Spice said, “Being chosen as one of Vevo’s 2023 DSCVR Artists to Watch honestly means everything to me. I feel like my career is just getting started so to be recognized by something as big as Vevo is crazy. So thankful for the platform to share my music with a new audience.”

Jordan Glickson, Vice President, Music & Talent adds, “It’s been difficult to miss Ice Spice’s name on blogs and social media the last few months, but her inclusion on this list is a direct result of the power of her music. Everyone knows her viral hit, but that’s just the beginning. Over the next few months, as she releases more music, we expect the whole world to know not just her name, but her songs as well.”

Earlier in December, BET chose the Bronx rapper as its Amplified artist for December 2022. BET Amplified is BET Music’s stamp of approval on the next big thing in music.

Relatively new to the game, Ice Spice’s infectious singles, “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and “Bikini Bottom” quickly propelled the Bronx-drill rapper to massive critical acclaim and viral success both on the charts and across various social media platforms.

“Bikini Bottom,” which was released in October, showcases the Bronx native’s playful yet hard-hitting side. Previewed earlier in that month, the song quickly drew attention with its whimsical RIOTUSA beat. Fans compared the melody to the soundtracks of Scooby Doo and SpongeBob SquarePants–whose undersea hometown gives the song its title–but with subsonic bass and rich 808s.

Buy or stream “In Ha Mood.”