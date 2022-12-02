Icewear Vezzo Recruits Jeezy For ‘One Time’

Icewear Vezzo - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Teaming up with a fellow hustler for his latest music video, Icewear Vezzo shares “One Time” featuring the legendary Jeezy.

Complete with the menacing piano lines and ominous bells that characterize many of Vezzo’s most beloved tracks, “One Time” is an anthem dedicated to the trappers and the flexers, with a countdown chorus that demands to be chanted by a crowd: “Three times for the n____s in heaven/ Four times for the bad b_____s that’s steppin.” Vezzo and Jeezy are complemented by the energetic ad-libs of the legendary DJ Drama, who also appears in the music video. Directed by Diesel Films, the video finds Vezzo, Jeezy, and Drama relaxing in Vezzo’s native 6 Mile, as they turn up in an abandoned warehouse.

Icewear Vezzo- One Time ft Jeezy (Official Video)

“One Time” hails from Paint The City, the upcoming mixtape by Icewear Vezzo. Hosted by DJ Drama, Paint The City is the latest edition of the DJ’s famous Gangsta Grillz series of tapes. The new video is the second glimpse of the upcoming tape, following “God Bless The 6,” a collaboration with his fellow 6 Mile native Babyface Ray. The first full-length to be released since Vezzo signed to Quality Control Music, Paint The City is available everywhere on December 8.

Vezzo’s new deal with Quality Control marks the start of an exciting new period of success for the budding superstar. Consistently racking up more than four million streams on his catalog per week, Vezzo’s ambitions reach far beyond music, and even beyond the physical realm.

The Iced Up Records CEO is a serial entrepreneur, starting his own businesses in fields as diverse as real estate, cannabis, snacks (We Eatin! brand recently dropped Vezzo’s own flavor of chips, called Vezzo Hotz), and jewelry maintenance. Vezzo is on track to be a pioneer in the burgeoning metaverse, with his own VezzoVerse launching soon and a forthcoming line of NFTs.

Pre-order Paint The City.