Imagine Dragons Unveil Interactive Game For ‘Night Visions’ Anniversary

‘Night Visions’ Game - Photo: Courtesy of Interscope Records/UMe

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Night Visions, Imagine Dragons have unveiled an interactive game that fans can play to immerse themselves in the album’s history.

The game, which is available exclusively on the Night Visions microsite, recruits fans to source items to help fix a broken-down Dragon Wagon (Dragons’ old tour bus).

A decade after the arrival of their acclaimed debut album Night Visions, the band is gearing up to release an expanded edition of the career-defining record featuring nine additional studio tracks and two previously unreleased demos. The project is set for release on September 9 via Interscope/KIDinaKORNER in physical and deluxe formats.

The seven-time platinum album featured five promotional singles, including “Hear Me” and “On Top of The World,” but most notably “It’s Time,” “Radioactive,” and “Demons.” Night Visions (Super Deluxe Edition) holds four CDs–including the original album, bonus tracks, live recordings, and remixes–in addition to the DVD The Making of Night Visions, which follows the Las Vegas band as they create their first record that would cement them as key players in pop and alternative rock.

The expanded physical formats will celebrate the album with a 2LP release donning the original cover art in addition to a 10th-anniversary cover art lithograph. There will also be a 2CD, or 2Cassette available as well as an exclusive limited-edition, canary-yellow 2LP vinyl of Night Visions (Expanded Edition).

The expanded release will also include a slate of previously released Imagine Dragons tracks that include “Cha-Ching (Til We Grow Older)” as well as “Round and Round,” “Selene,” “Fallen,” “Cover Up,” and more – all of which have appeared on variations of Night Visions over the past decade, but never in one succinct package. The two never-before-heard demos, “Love of Mine” and “Bubble,” round out the tracklist of the grand release.

Pre-order Night Visions (Expanded Edition) and Night Visions (Super Deluxe Edition).