Imagine Dragons Announce ‘Night Visions’ 10-Year Anniversary Expanded Edition

Imagine Dragons Night Visions Expanded Edition Cover - Courtesy: Interscope Records

A decade after the arrival of their acclaimed debut album Night Visions, Grammy Award-winning band Imagine Dragons are set to release an expanded edition of the career-defining record featuring nine additional studio tracks and two previously unreleased demos. Night Visions (Expanded Edition) is set for release on September 9 via Interscope/KIDinaKORNER in physical and deluxe formats.

The seven-time platinum album featured five promotional singles, including “Hear Me” and “On Top of The World,” but most notably “It’s Time,” “Radioactive,” and “Demons.” Night Visions (Super Deluxe Edition) holds four CDs – including the original album, bonus tracks, live recordings, and remixes – in addition to the DVD The Making of Night Visions, which follows the Las Vegas band as they create their first record that would cement them as key players in pop and alternative rock.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expanded physical formats will celebrate the album with a 2LP release donning the original cover art in addition to a 10th-anniversary cover art lithograph. There will also be a 2CD, or 2Cassette available as well as an exclusive limited-edition, canary-yellow 2LP vinyl of Night Visions (Expanded Edition).

Imagine Dragons - Demons (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The expanded release will also include a slate of previously released Imagine Dragons tracks that include “Cha-Ching (Til We Grow Older)” as well as “Round and Round,” “Selene,” “Fallen,” “Cover Up,” and more – all of which have appeared on variations of Night Visions over the past decade, but never in one succinct package. The two never-before-heard demos, “Love of Mine” and “Bubble,” round out the tracklist of the grand release.

“So many bands that I love and grew up listening to, their first album was my favorite of all their albums,” Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds told Chorus.FM in 2012. “It kind of defined that band for me. We wanted to make sure we were ready and prepared as a band, and we really understood ourselves and our own sound and what our vision for Imagine Dragons was, before we created an album.”

Pre-order Night Visions (Expanded Edition) and Night Visions (Super Deluxe Edition). View the complete album tracklist below.

Night Visions (Expanded Edition) Tracklist:

CD1

Radioactive

Tiptoe

It’s Time

Demons

On Top Of The World

Amsterdam

Hear Me

Every Night

Bleeding Out

Underdog

Nothing Left To Say / Rocks

CD2

Cha-Ching (Till We Grow Older)

Working Man

My Fault

Round And Round

The River

America

Selene

Fallen

Cover Up

Love of Mine (Demo)

Bubble (Demo)