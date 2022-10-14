Inhaler Announce Sprawling World Tour

Inhaler - Photo: Harry Herd/Redferns

Inhaler have announced details of a major world tour kicking off at the end of November with two homecoming shows at The Olympia in Dublin.

The 36-date tour includes eight headline shows in the UK and a run of North American dates in support of the band’s new album Cuts & Bruises, which was announced yesterday. The Irish four-piece will release their eagerly anticipated second album on February 17 via Geffen Records.

Ahead of its release, the band has just shared new single “Love Will Get You There” alongside a video directed by James Arden. It is the second track to be unveiled from Cuts & Bruises following the soaring summer anthem “These Are The Days.”

The accompanying video for “Love Will Get You There” sees the four band members–vocalist and guitarist Elijah Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson, and drummer Ryan McMahon–performing on a spoof Late Late Show alongside some very intriguing personalities and a game of Ready, Set, Gunge! Cuts & Bruises features 11 tracks and was produced by Inhaler’s long term collaborator Antony Genn.

Cuts & Bruises is the follow-up to Inhaler’s debut album It Won’t Always Be Like This, which debuted at No.1 on both the UK and Irish Official Charts. Released in July 2021, It Won’t Always Be Like This became the fastest-selling vinyl debut album in the UK by any band this century and saw Inhaler become the first Irish group to top the Album Charts with a debut in 13 years.

Following a run of festival dates this year, including their first Glastonbury performance, Lollapalooza, Osheaga and Ohana, a homecoming gig in Dublin at the city’s Fairview Park, and a tour of Europe supporting Arctic Monkeys, Inhaler embark on a sold out run of four UK dates on Oct 15, including a show at The Roundhouse in London on October 19.

Pre-order Cuts & Bruises.