Inhaler Announce ‘Cuts & Bruises,’ Share ‘Love Will Get You There’

Inhaler - Photo: Lewis Evans (Courtesy of Geffen Records)

Wildly popular Irish alt-rock band Inhaler have announced details of their forthcoming album Cuts & Bruises, and have shared their uplifting new single “Love Will Get You There” alongside a video directed by James Arden.

The Dublin band’s eagerly awaited sophomore album, out February 17 via Geffen Records, is available for pre-order.

Inhaler - Love Will Get You There (Official Video)

Cuts & Bruises is the follow-up to Inhaler’s debut album It Won’t Always Be Like This, which debuted at No.1 on both the UK and Irish Official Charts. Released in July 2021, It Won’t Always Be Like This became the fastest-selling vinyl debut album in the UK by any band this century and saw Inhaler become the first Irish group to top the Album Charts with a debut in 13 years.

“Love Will Get You There” is the second track to be unveiled from Cuts & Bruises and follows their soaring anthem “These Are The Days” which was released in June. The accompanying video for “Love Will Get You There” sees the four band members–vocalist and guitarist Elijah Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson, and drummer Ryan McMahon–performing on a spoof Late Late Show alongside some very intriguing personalities and a game of Ready, Set, Gunge! Cuts & Bruises features 11 tracks and was produced by Inhaler’s long term collaborator Antony Genn.

Following a run of festival dates this year, including their first Glastonbury performance, Lollapalooza, Osheaga and Ohana, a homecoming gig in Dublin at the city’s Fairview Park, and a tour of Europe supporting Arctic Monkeys, Inhaler embark on a sold out run of four UK dates on Oct 15, including a show at The Roundhouse in London on October 19.

In addition to their support slots next year with Harry Styles at Slane Castle and Sam Fender at St. James Park, Inhaler have just been announced as special guests of Arctic Monkeys on their 2023 European tour.

