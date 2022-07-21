Inhaler Shares Video For ‘These Are The Days’

Inhaler - Photo: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Inhaler have released the video for their new single “These Are The Days,” directed by James Slater. The song is the group’s first new music since they released their 2021 debut album It Won’t Always Be Like This, which went to the top of the charts in both the UK and Ireland.

Inhaler have also announced a 7” release of “These Are The Days” backed with their cover of Billie Eilish’s 2021 single “Your Power.”

Inhaler - These Are The Days (Official Video)

Last month, Inhaler played Glastonbury for the first time followed by the band’s biggest ever headlining show to date, performing at Dublin’s Fairview Park. This weekend, the band will perform at Tramlines and Truck Festival ahead of support shows across Europe next month with Arctic Monkeys, the Sheffield group’s first live shows in three years. Inhaler will also be in stateside on July 27 for a show at Chicago’s Subterranean followed by Lollapalooza on July 28.

Last month, Inhaler announced details of a string of dates in October. The band will play three of their biggest UK headlining shows to date including a performance at London’s iconic Roundhouse.

Inhaler have now racked up over 157 million combined streams globally and their debut was a certified Brit Breakthrough. “These Are The Days” is the first track to emerge from sessions for Inhaler’s forthcoming sophomore album. Stay tuned for more information on album two.

The Irish quartet are one of the most exciting bands to emerge over the past few years and debut album, It Won’t Always Be Like This, lives up to their thrilling potential. Singer and guitarist Eli Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson, and drummer Ryan McMahon have made a record that captures their evolution from exciting upstarts to refined songsmiths. It takes in a dazzling array of sonic textures, where huge, hooky choruses perfectly meld with intricate, dynamic instrumentation.

