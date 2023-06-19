ITZY Sets Return With New Mini-Album ‘Kill My Doubt’

ITZY – Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

ITZY has announced its return with the forthcoming mini-album – and its seventh in total – Kill My Doubt.

The release will be the JYP Entertainment girl group’s first in eight months and will follow its 2022 mini-album, Cheshire.

Kill My Doubt will be released on July 31 at 6pm KST (5am ET) and will be comprised of six tracks. Three of those songs – “Bet On Me,” “Cake,” and “None Of My Business” – will be accompanied by music videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The record will be completed by the tracks “Bratty,” “Psychic Lover,” and “Kill Shot.” “Cake” will serve as the lead single, and was written by production duo Black Eyed Pilseung, who have previously worked with the likes of TWICE and SISTAR.

ITZY "KILL MY DOUBT"

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

ITZY shared a teaser video for the new mini-album, which features a glacial soundscape soundtrack that flows into a glitchy, ominous instrumental. In the visual, each of the members is shown between two white blocks in a void of black space before they all come together in the same setting at the end.

Cheshire featured the girl group’s first-ever English-language single in “Boys Like You,” while the title track was accompanied by a music video that saw the group performing in front of a variety of backdrops, including a snowy wonderland, a TV game show, and a room decorated entirely in an artful pink backdrop.

Prior to that mini-album, ITZY shared Checkmate in July 2022 and scored its highest-charting Billboard 200 entry to date. The record peaked at No.8, besting its 2021 album Crazy In Love by three places.

Checkmate sold 33,000 equivalent album units in the first week of release, with a total of 31,000 of those units being made up of album sales. According to Billboard, 98 percent of the first-week sales for Checkmate were comprised of CDs, with digital album sales accounting for the other two percent of the total.

Buy or stream Cheshire.