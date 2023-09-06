Jack Johnson Announces ‘Songs For Maui’ Benefit Album And Concert

Artwork - Courtesy Of Republic Records

Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson has announced Songs For Maui, a live benefit album in support of those affected by the recent devastating wildfires. The record will feature Hawaii’s own Paula Fuga and John Cruz on a ten-track collection of some of Johnson’s most famous songs recorded live on location at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theater during Johnson’s special 2012 Hawaiian Islands tour. See full track listing below. The album will be digitally available September 15th through Brushfire and Republic Records.

Additionally, Johnson and his band will perform an intimate benefit concert on September 18th at The Republik in Honolulu with special guests Paula Fuga and John Cruz. All proceeds from both the live album and the concert will benefit fire relief efforts and help provide ongoing support for Maui. Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 8th at 10 A.M. HST. Fans will have the opportunity to give additional donations directly to Maui fire relief efforts at the time of purchase and at the show. In an effort to curb scalping, all tickets will be digitally delivered 48 hours prior to the show. Ticket transferability will be limited to face value resale only, $125 per ticket.

In a statement, Johnson shared, “all our love is going to our friends and family on Maui right now. As we began to brainstorm ways we could support the community, we found tracks from an acoustic show from 2012 that Paula, John and I played at the MACC on Maui. While listening to the songs we thought back to the time we spent that spring, both on stage but also bonding with our Maui ‘ohana. We know it will be a long road ahead. We hope the positive energy from this show can carry on to help raise funds and support families in need. Aloha, Jack.”

Songs For Maui Track Listing:

In the Morning

Little bit of Love

Country Road

Breakdown

Constellations

Turn Your Love

Give Voice

Island Style

Banana Pancakes

Mudfootball