Jamie Cullum, Loyle Carner Among Judges For UK’s 2022 Mercury Prize

Jamie Cullum - Photo: Valeria Magri/SOPA Images/Light Rocket for Getty Images

Jamie Cullum are Loyle Carner have been confirmed among the judges for the UK’s 2022 Mercury Prize.

The prestigious annual prize will also also announce its shortlist of 12 Albums of the Year later this week. The launch is hosted by BBC Music’s Huw Stephens on Tuesday, July 26. The shortlist will also be announced live at 11am by Nemone on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Arlo Parks’ debut Collapsed In Sunbeams (released by Transgressive) won the prize last year. The album has sales of 71,617, according to the Official Charts Company.

The 2022 Awards Show will take place on Thursday, September 8 at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith. The event will feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists. Tickets will be available to purchase soon. Visit the event’s official website for further information.

Broadcast partner BBC Music will be providing coverage of the event across BBC TV, Radio 6 Music, online & social media.

Amazon Music is the digital music partner of the 2022 Mercury Prize. The music streaming service will be supporting the Mercury Prize shortlisted artists with playlists and programming from the launch of the shortlist until the awards show. Bowers & Wilkins continues as the official audio partner of the Mercury Prize.

The full list of judges for the 2022 Mercury Prize are as follows:

Anna Calvi – musician & songwriter

Annie MacManus – broadcaster & DJ

Danielle Perry – broadcaster & writer

Hazel Wilde (from Lanterns on the Lake) – musician & songwriter

Jamie Cullum – musician & broadcaster

Jamz Supernova – broadcaster & DJ

Jeff Smith – head of music, 6 Music & Radio 2

Lea Stonhill – music programmer, Radio X

Loyle Carner – musician & songwriter

Phil Alexander – creative director, Kerrang!/contributing editor, Mojo

Tshepo Mokoena – music writer & author

Will Hodgkinson – chief rock & pop critic, The Times.

The Chair of the judging panel is Jeff Smith.

