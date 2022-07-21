Jamie T Shares Dramatic New Track, ‘Between The Rocks’

Jamie T - Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Jamie T has shared a new track called “Between The Rocks”, which you can check out below.

The single serves as the latest preview of the south London singer-songwriter’s long-awaited fifth album The Theory Of Whatever, which is due for release next Friday, July 29, via Polydor. It follows on from previous songs “The Old Style Raiders” and “St George Wharf Tower”.

In the breakdown of the dramatic new tune, T sings of “how a couple [of] thousand records can turn platinum in a couple of days/ ‘Cause I’m still in that very moment/ I’m just a thousand miles away.”

Co-written by former Maccabees guitarist Hugo White (who also produced T’s new album), “Between The Rocks” arrived yesterday (July 20) alongside an official visualizer that’s set inside a church.

Jamie T - Between The Rocks (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Jamie T recently announced additional new dates for his UK tour in November. The musician headlined the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury 2022 last month, marking only his second live appearance in the past five years. Prior to that, he made his return to the stage with an intimate show at Subterania in west London.

Earlier this year, the star released a 15th-anniversary reissue of his Mercury Prize-nominated debut album Panic Prevention. The record was originally released on January 29, 2007, and was hugely influential on the British indie scene at the time and beyond. The South London musician – real name Jamie Treays – deftly mixed punk, hardcore, rap, and indie influences on the album’s boisterous songs, cutting them with iconic samples, like that of former poet laureate John Betjeman on the beloved single “Sheila.”

Jamie T’s upcoming UK tour dates are as follows:

November 08 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

November 10 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

November 11 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

November 12 – O2 Academy, Leeds

November 14 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

November 15 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

November 17 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

November 18 – Alexandra Palace, London

November 21 – University Great Hall, Cardiff

November 22 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

November 23 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester.

Pre-order The Theory Of Whatever.