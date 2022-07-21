Jamie T Shares Dramatic New Track, ‘Between The Rocks’
The song is the latest preview of the singer-songwriter’s new album, ‘The Theory Of Whatever’, out on July 29.
Jamie T has shared a new track called “Between The Rocks”, which you can check out below.
The single serves as the latest preview of the south London singer-songwriter’s long-awaited fifth album The Theory Of Whatever, which is due for release next Friday, July 29, via Polydor. It follows on from previous songs “The Old Style Raiders” and “St George Wharf Tower”.
In the breakdown of the dramatic new tune, T sings of “how a couple [of] thousand records can turn platinum in a couple of days/ ‘Cause I’m still in that very moment/ I’m just a thousand miles away.”
Co-written by former Maccabees guitarist Hugo White (who also produced T’s new album), “Between The Rocks” arrived yesterday (July 20) alongside an official visualizer that’s set inside a church.
Jamie T recently announced additional new dates for his UK tour in November. The musician headlined the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury 2022 last month, marking only his second live appearance in the past five years. Prior to that, he made his return to the stage with an intimate show at Subterania in west London.
Earlier this year, the star released a 15th-anniversary reissue of his Mercury Prize-nominated debut album Panic Prevention. The record was originally released on January 29, 2007, and was hugely influential on the British indie scene at the time and beyond. The South London musician – real name Jamie Treays – deftly mixed punk, hardcore, rap, and indie influences on the album’s boisterous songs, cutting them with iconic samples, like that of former poet laureate John Betjeman on the beloved single “Sheila.”
Jamie T’s upcoming UK tour dates are as follows:
November 08 – O2 Academy, Glasgow
November 10 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
November 11 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
November 12 – O2 Academy, Leeds
November 14 – O2 Academy, Glasgow
November 15 – O2 Academy, Sheffield
November 17 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
November 18 – Alexandra Palace, London
November 21 – University Great Hall, Cardiff
November 22 – Guildhall, Portsmouth
November 23 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester.