Listen To JAWNY’s New Album ‘It’s Never Fair, Always True’

JAWNY has released his debut album It’s Never Fair, Always True today via Interscope Records. The album will include previously released songs “fall in love,” “true,” “wide-eyed,” “adios,” “strawberry chainsaw,” and “take it back,” featuring Grammy-winning legend Beck, who contributed vocals and guitar.

The album, full of ambitious arrangements and blistering rock moments, is a whimsical, wild rush of a debut that traces all the twists and turns of life and love in its purest moments. It’s Never Fair, Always True is available now at all digital retailers.

JAWNY - i look better when i’m in love (official audio)

Praise for It’s Never Fair, Always True is rolling in with NME giving the album four stars stating, “The McCartney-esque piano tune ‘Fall In Love’ shows there’s more to Jawny than catchy alt-pop as he adds depth to his sound with a triumphant string section.” Music Connection noted that the, “[album] closer ‘Selfish Hate’ is Jawny’s most ambitious opus at eight minutes, a sad stoner’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’”

Always the hopeless romantic, JAWNY continues to dissect the never-ending rollercoaster of love. On “true” he captures the disheartening descent, expressing his loneliness in a deadpan soliloquy, adorned with a hefty beat and slick guitar lick. As the chorus kicks in, he transforms into a crestfallen crooner: “Maybe it’s through, still I’m in love with you,” he intones. “There’s nothing I can do and I wish it wasn’t true.”

“I feel like I made my dream album that I wish I had the ability to make when I was 17,” JAWNY says of the album.

To celebrate his debut album release, JAWNY will head out on a North American headlining tour with rising indie-pop artist Wallice supporting. Kicking off tonight, March 3 in San Diego, the run of dates will include stops in Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia and more, with many shows sold out or close to selling out. A second show was recently added in New York City.

Buy or stream It’s Never Fair, Always True.