JAWNY Returns With New Single ‘True’
JAWNY also announced a headlining tour.
Indie maverick JAWNY has kicked off the new year with bittersweet new single “true,” out now via Interscope Records. The song was co-written and co-produced by JAWNY, Imad Royal, and Elie Rizk. The song arrives with an accompanying music video.
Always the hopeless romantic, JAWNY continues to dissect the never-ending rollercoaster of love. On “true” he captures the disheartening descent, expressing his loneliness in a deadpan soliloquy, adorned with a hefty beat and slick guitar lick. As the chorus kicks in, he transforms into a crestfallen crooner: “Maybe it’s through, still I’m in love with you,” he intones. “There’s nothing I can do and I wish it wasn’t true.”
After a busy 2022, which included supporting tour slots with Beck and Oliver Tree, JAWNY will be back on the road in March, when he kicks off a headlining tour with rising indie-pop artist Wallice supporting. Kicking off March 3 in San Diego, the run of dates will include stops in Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, and more.
JAWNY Tour Dates:
Friday, March 3 San Diego, CA Quartyard
Saturday, March 4 Los Angeles, CA El Rey
Tuesday, March 7 San Francisco, CA Bimbo’s
Thursday, March 9 Seattle, WA Neumos
Saturday, March 11 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
Monday, March 13 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell
Tuesday, March 14 Denver, CO Meow Wolf
Thursday, March 16 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hotel
Friday, March 17 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
Saturday, March 18 Detroit, MI El Club
Monday, March 20 Cleveland, OH Mahall’s
Friday, March 24 Boston, MA Paradise
Saturday, March 25 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts
Friday, March 31 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom
Saturday, April 1 Washington D.C. Black Cat
Monday, April 3 Camboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
Tuesday, April 4 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
Thursday, April 6 Houston, TX womh
Friday, April 7 Dallas, TX HOB – Cambridge Room
Saturday, April 8 Austin, TX Antone’s
Monday, April 10 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolff
Wednesday, April 12 Phoenix, AZ Crescent