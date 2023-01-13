JAWNY Returns With New Single ‘True’

JAWNY - Photo: Adrian Nieto (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

Indie maverick JAWNY has kicked off the new year with bittersweet new single “true,” out now via Interscope Records. The song was co-written and co-produced by JAWNY, Imad Royal, and Elie Rizk. The song arrives with an accompanying music video.

Always the hopeless romantic, JAWNY continues to dissect the never-ending rollercoaster of love. On “true” he captures the disheartening descent, expressing his loneliness in a deadpan soliloquy, adorned with a hefty beat and slick guitar lick. As the chorus kicks in, he transforms into a crestfallen crooner: “Maybe it’s through, still I’m in love with you,” he intones. “There’s nothing I can do and I wish it wasn’t true.”

After a busy 2022, which included supporting tour slots with Beck and Oliver Tree, JAWNY will be back on the road in March, when he kicks off a headlining tour with rising indie-pop artist Wallice supporting. Kicking off March 3 in San Diego, the run of dates will include stops in Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, and more.

Buy or stream “true.”

JAWNY Tour Dates:

Friday, March 3 San Diego, CA Quartyard

Saturday, March 4 Los Angeles, CA El Rey

Tuesday, March 7 San Francisco, CA Bimbo’s

Thursday, March 9 Seattle, WA Neumos

Saturday, March 11 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

Monday, March 13 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

Tuesday, March 14 Denver, CO Meow Wolf

Thursday, March 16 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hotel

Friday, March 17 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

Saturday, March 18 Detroit, MI El Club

Monday, March 20 Cleveland, OH Mahall’s

Friday, March 24 Boston, MA Paradise

Saturday, March 25 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

Friday, March 31 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom

Saturday, April 1 Washington D.C. Black Cat

Monday, April 3 Camboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

Tuesday, April 4 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

Thursday, April 6 Houston, TX womh

Friday, April 7 Dallas, TX HOB – Cambridge Room

Saturday, April 8 Austin, TX Antone’s

Monday, April 10 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolff

Wednesday, April 12 Phoenix, AZ Crescent