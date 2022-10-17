Jawny Returns With New Single ‘Wide Eyed’

JAWNY - Photo: Adrian Nieto (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

Indie maverick JAWNY has returned with a boisterous new single “wide eyed,” out now via Interscope Records.

Driven by a knocking beat and JAWNY’s effervescent “oohs,” the song is both tender and visceral as it captures emotion in its rawest form. Picking up where “adios” leaves off, the “wide eyed” music video opens on a disoriented JAWNY stumbling through the aftermath of a neighborhood block party, mirroring the feeling of love and nostalgia from both past and present relationships. JAWNY is just as much a visual storyteller as he is musician, as shown by the continuous narrative he’s built connecting each music video.

JAWNY - wide eyed [Official Music Video]

“There’s something absolutely beautiful about who you are,” JAWNY gushes on the track, “all my songs about you.” As the song builds, the Los Angeles-based multi-talent revels in the euphoria of fresh romance. By the raucous chorus, he’s rendered nearly helpless: “Hey, you got my heart in your holster, babe. I wanna live in your goddamn veins,” he hollers, before marching into a buoyant sing-along colored in spiky guitar.

Co-produced by JAWNY, Imad Royal, and Captain Cuts, the infectious “wide-eyed” follows a string of blistering, lovesick singles from JAWNY this year. His singles include the infectious “adios,” “strawberry chainsaw,” and “take it back,” featuring Grammy-winning rock icon and legend Beck, who contributed vocals and guitar. JAWNY has also been busy on the road, joining Beck on his summer jaunt through Europe, and most recently uniting with Oliver Tree on his U.S. tour.

With over one billion streams globally, JAWNY has continued to show off his range since last year’s The Story of Hugo EP, which served as the gut-punching prequel to JAWNY’s 2020 Interscope debut project For Abby. That 10-track conceptual mixtape features the singer-songwriter’s breakout hit “Honeypie,” which was recently certified gold domestically (RIAA) and diamond internationally (AMPROFON).

