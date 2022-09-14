Jawny Says Goodbye With New Single ‘Adios’

JAWNY - Photo: Adrian Nieto (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

JAWNY has returned with a new single “adios,” out now via Interscope Records. The track finds JAWNY on the other side of heartbreak, detailing the deterioration of a relationship, accompanied by a deceptively light-hearted arrangement.

The record is accompanied by a high-speed, dizzying visual that follows JAWNY as he cruises recklessly through empty back streets while hanging out the passenger window on a sunny afternoon.

JAWNY - adios [Official Music Video]

“i could sit here and give a really smart sounding press quote where i make up a story to make this song sound really serious and pretentious,” says JAWNY on the track, “but the truth of the matter is i wrote a song that i believe in. i made the best music video of all time for it and now it’s out in the world and it’s yours. go nuts with that.”

Full of sprightly guitar lines and airy vocals, “adios” begins bright and joyous, but as the Bay Area-born, Philly-bred artist starts to croon, it becomes clear there’s something darker at the heart of the song. “Come a little closer, sink into the sofa,” he sings. “She don’t want my love.” The juxtaposition of introspection and breezy production is mirrored in the Spencer Ford-directed music video.

The breakneck pace of that clip mirrors the energy of JAWNY’s year so far as he recently hit another major career milestone, officially crossing over one billion streams. The release of “adios” also follows last month’s “strawberry chainsaw,” a similarly upbeat take on the unpredictability of love.

JAWNY has been building momentum significantly over the last few years. In 2021, he released The Story of Hugo EP, a prequel to his breakout For Abby. That earlier project housed “Honeypie,” his top track on Spotify with over 240 million streams to date–not to mention 39 million YouTube views. But growing fan base aside, “adios” showcases what people connected to his songs in the first place—an ability to roll with life’s punches and craft unforgettable hooks along the way.

