JAWNY Returns With New Song And Video, ‘Fall In Love’

JAWNY - Photo: Michael Tyrone Delaney (Interscope Records)

JAWNY has released a new heartbreaking ballad entitled “fall in love.” The video for “fall in love” was directed by Spencer Ford.

This marks the fifth video JAWNY and Spencer have made together and as the JAWNY visual universe expands, its connectivity and storylines become more apparent. “fall in love” is available at all digital retailers.

JAWNY recently announced his debut album It’s Never Fair, Always True will be released March 3 via Interscope Records. The album will include “fall in love” along with previously released songs “true,” “wide-eyed,” “adios,” “strawberry chainsaw,” and “take it back,” featuring Grammy-winning legend Beck, who contributed vocals and guitar.

Always the hopeless romantic, JAWNY continues to dissect the never-ending rollercoaster of love. On “true” he captures the disheartening descent, expressing his loneliness in a deadpan soliloquy, adorned with a hefty beat and slick guitar lick. As the chorus kicks in, he transforms into a crestfallen crooner: “Maybe it’s through, still I’m in love with you,” he intones. “There’s nothing I can do and I wish it wasn’t true.”

The album, full of ambitious arrangements and blistering rock moments, is a whimsical, wild rush of a debut that traces all the twists and turns of life and love in its purest moments. “I feel like I made my dream album that I wish I had the ability to make when I was 17,” JAWNY says of the album.

After a busy 2022, which included supporting tour slots with Beck and Oliver Tree, JAWNY will be back on the road in March, when he kicks off a headlining tour with rising indie-pop artist Wallice supporting. Kicking off March 3 in San Diego, the run of dates will include stops in Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, and more. A second show was recently added in New York at Baby’s All Right.

Pre-order It’s Never Fair, Always True.