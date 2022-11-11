Jeff Goldblum And The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra Return With ‘The Christmas Waltz’

Jeff Goldblum - Photo: Scott Dudelson/WireImage

Jeff Goldblum brings good cheer and tidings of comfort and joy with his new Christmas single, “The Christmas Waltz.” Recorded with his long-time band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, the heartwarming jazz standard is out now via Decca Records.

“The Christmas Waltz” marks a welcome return to music for the Hollywood icon–not that he ever stopped, having continued to gig with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra whenever he had the opportunity. Here, the actor’s immediately recognizable voice is perfectly suited to this high-spirited, festive number, as he takes to the mic for lead vocals.

The Christmas Waltz - Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra

Jeff Goldblum, who celebrated turning 70 just last month, says: “Our purpose is a mighty one. We rejoice in life for its own sake. Was I wearing a hat?”

The song was originally written for Frank Sinatra, who requested a new Christmas song and recorded it for the first time in 1954. As ever, Goldblum brings his inimitable wit and charm, the band bring their dazzling jazz licks, and together they deliver the feel and the swing.

The new single is not the only thing launching today. Fans will be thrilled to know that Jeff is entering the world of TikTok, revealing his first post, in true Goldblumian style, here.

With his two No.1 jazz albums–his debut, The Capitol Studios Sessions in 2018 and follow up I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This in 2019–Jeff was simply doing what he has always done (having performed with his jazz band for the past 30 years), but these albums enabled everyone to enjoy it.

Goldblum’s televised live set at Glastonbury 2019 was hailed as one of the festival’s most iconic moments of all time, and he not only received glowing reviews and many stars from the critics, but was described in The Times as performing an important service by “reminding us that jazz should be allowed to be fun.”

