Jenevieve Releases Original Holiday Single ‘Christmas Special’

Jenevieve has kicked off the holiday season with the release of her brand new original holiday song “Christmas Special.”

The track features Jenevieve’s dulcet tones and fresh, gleaming production (by longtime producer Elijah Beuzieron). Jenevieve exclaims “When you’re my baby, it’s a special Christmas,” eliciting that playfully coy holiday cheerfulness and warmth.

Jenevieve - Christmas Special (Official Audio)

Having just road tested her tantalizing Rendezvous EP on Giveon’s North American tour, Jenevieve’s release of “Christmas Special” comes as she returns home (and presumably to the studio) for the holidays.

Before Rendezvous, Jenevieve expanded her EP Division with four bonus tracks tacked onto the deluxe edition. New tracks include an invigorated remix of Nxwhere courtesy of Iophiile as well as remixes of “Baby Powder” and “Medallion” featuring 2 Chainz and Ghostface Killah, respectively. The project arrived via Joyface/Interscope Records.

“I hope people find joy in the music,” Jenevieve told Okayplayer of her debut project. “If it inspires or motivates someone to follow their dreams or do good, then that would be my most rewarding feeling. I just want to make music that people can connect with and make them feel good.”

In addition to the three new additions of original Division tracks, Jenevieve has shared a new original song, “Against All Odds.” The song is a piano-trap take on Phil Collins’ track of the same name, originally released in 1981.

Growing up, the singer and songwriter listened to a wide-spanning slate of artists – spanning Cuban classics to hip-hop and pop hits from Britney Spears and Michael Jackson. In her music, artistic freedom takes the place of any restraining genre placements, configuring Jenevieve in a space that can’t be easily defined.

In an interview with Wonderland Magazine, the singer shared: “Best advice I’ve received and would share to aspiring future artist is; don’t sell out, be true to yourself and believe in yourself completely. Don’t listen to anything or anyone trying to convince you away from your goals and follow your instincts. Challenge yourself to produce quality music. Make sure you have a solid team and people who truly uplift and support you.”

Buy or stream “Christmas Special.”