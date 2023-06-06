Jeremy Zucker Announces ‘Is Nothing Sacred?’ North American Tour

Jeremy Zucker - Photo: Meredith Truax

Fast-rising singer, songwriter, and producer Jeremy Zucker has announced his 2023 North American tour that will feature material from his highly-anticipated EP, ‘is nothing sacred?’ due out June 9 via Mercury Records/Republic Records.

Opening on October 23 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona, the “is nothing sacred?” tour is all set to make stops in major cities across the U.S. including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, and more before wrapping in Santa Ana, California at The Observatory on December 2. Presales go live starting on Wednesday, June 7 at 10AM local time. See the full list of tour dates below. Visit the artist’s official website for further information about all the shows.

On the reflective new 5-track ‘is nothing sacred?’ EP, Zucker examines his inner self and the outer world that surrounds him. The EP includes his recently released single “OK”, which HYPEBEAST described as “introspective and emotionally-charged” and had EUPHORIA proclaiming, “‘OK’ is a tender promise to be aware of the mental health of those around him.”

Of the inspiration behind the new songs, Jeremy says, “The EP is a response to the question ‘is nothing sacred?’ meaning, does nothing matter in the world? It’s sort of this exploration of opening yourself up to being vulnerable and surrendering yourself to the potential for pain in the pursuit of caring about something greater than yourself.”

Jeremy Zucker plays the following “is nothing sacred?” 2023 US dates:

Monday, October 23, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Friday, October 27, 2023 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sunday, October 29, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Friday, November 3, 2023 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Saturday, November 4, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sunday, November 5, 2023 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Thursday, November 9, 2023 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Friday, November 10, 2023 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Saturday, November 11, 2023 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Monday, November 13, 2023 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Friday, November 17, 2023 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Saturday, November 18, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Monday, November 20, 2023 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Friday, November 24, 2023 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Saturday, November 25, 2023 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Sunday, November 26, 2023 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Friday, December 1, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Saturday, December 2, 2023 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory.

