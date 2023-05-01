Jess Glynne Returns With Soulful New Single ‘Silly Me’

Jess Glynne - Photo: Kate Bellm

Jess Glynne, one of the UK’s most distinctive soulful voices, is back. The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter returns with her brand new single “Silly Me” released through EMI/Republic Records. You can check the track out below.

Following a three-year hiatus; Jess returns with a beautifully reflective new song showcasing her signature, earthy soulful voice on a modern blues pop ballad.

“This song really is about learning from your mistakes and growing from them,” Jess says of “Silly Me.” “Life isn’t perfect, we all mess up along the way and have moments where we have felt silly, but what matters is picking yourself up and not being too hard on yourself.”

“Silly Me” is co-written and co-produced by Jess with Knox Brown who, further to being one of Jess’s trusted long-time collaborators, has also worked with RAYE and Stormzy; and P2J (Beyoncé, FKA twigs).

Jess Glynne - Silly Me (Official Video)

The song is accompanied by a cinematic music video, directed by avant-garde creatives Vasso + Furman, who have worked with Ashniko and Sampa The Great. The visuals depict Jess within surrealist landscapes of memories and moments of reflection. Throughout there are parallels drawn between the inward daydreams/nightmares and Jess reconnecting with what’s real in the natural world outside.

Jess Glynne’s debut studio album, I Cry When I Laugh (2015), debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and saw the international success of the singles “Hold My Hand” and “Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself”.

Glynne’s second studio album, Always in Between (2018), also debuted at number one in the UK and saw continued success with the singles “I’ll Be There”, “These Days”, “All I Am”, “Thursday” and “One Touch”; the first of these made Glynne the first British female solo artist to have seven number one singles on the UK Singles Chart, beating Cheryl with five. Glynne has achieved multiple accolades throughout her career, including a Grammy Award and nine Brit Award nominations.

