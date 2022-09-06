Rising Canadian Star Jessia Shares Playful New Single ‘One Of The Guys’

Jessia - Photo: Brittany Berggren

Canadian pop newcomer Jessia shares her latest pop-rock-infused anthem, “One Of The Guys,” following the release of her power ballad “Next Time.”

In contrast to the somber feel of her previous single, ‘One of the Guys’ is a scorching anthem. Over a bouncy pop-rock beat with trap undertones, Jessia defies feelings of heartbreak and boosts her self-confidence. Rising above the distress of unreciprocated love, she affirms that she’s above the “friend zone” with extra force in her delivery.

JESSIA - One of the Guys (Official Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“‘One of the Guys’ is for all the guys who don’t pick up on hints very well, and to all of the girls who are waiting for them to make the first move,” shared the singer in a statement.

“Both end up settling for being ‘just friends’ when both of them want to be more. Oh, how we LOVE dating in 2022.”

This single continues the Juno-award-winning singer’s hot streak as one of pop’s brightest young prospects. In 2021, she amassed 280 million global streams and a two-times platinum certification in Canada for her breakthrough single “I’m Not Pretty.”

Like many young artists today, Jessia found her big break thanks to TikTok, where she posted a clip of what would become “I’m Not Pretty.” Within hours, the clip went viral and surpassed a million views on TikTok. “I thought there was a glitch in the system,” she told Maclean’s magazine.

The clip eventually made its way to Grammy Award-winning singer and producer Ryan Tedder, who reached out via DM, signed her to Republic Records after a Zoom meeting last October.

This year her star countries to rise, after winning “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” at the Juno Awards and joining OneRepublic and Maroon 5 as a supporting act, opening for 10 European shows and the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, respectively.

This month, Jessia returns home to perform at Rifflandia Music Festival in Victoria, BC on September 18th before heading to the Austin City Limits Festival during its first weekend of performances on October 8.

Buy or stream “One of the Guys.”