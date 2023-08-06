John Gosling, 1970s Keyboard Player With The Kinks, Dies At 75

John Gosling (far left) with the Kinks. Photo: GAB Archive/Redferns

John Gosling, former keyboard player with the Kinks, has died at the age of 75. He was with the band from 1970 until 1978, and played on ten Kinks albums and much-loved hits such as “Lola,” “Apeman” and, as the band moved into more rock-oriented material, “Celluloid Heroes.”

A statement on the Kinks’ social media sites read: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family.” Frontman and songwriter Ray Davies wrote: “Condolences to his wife, Theresa, and family. Rest in peace dearest John.”

Ray’s brother Dave noted: “‘I’m dismayed deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing…he has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Drummer Mick Avory added: “Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour…Which made him a popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him.” The news was also observed on the social media sites of the great session keyboard player who preceded him on Kinks recordings, the late Nicky Hopkins.

Born in Devon in 1948, Gosling made his Kinks debut on the 1970 album Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One – the band’s eighth studio LP – by auditioning on the demo for “Lola,” He appeared on notable, if only modestly successful, albums such as Muswell Hillbillies and Everybody’s In Show-Biz, and on the 1977 set that became their highest-charting in the US to that point, Sleepwalker. He left after 1978’s Misfits.

Gosling went on to play in the Kast Off Kinks with Avory and fellow former bandmates John Dalton and Jim Rodford and American singer Dave Clarke, playing with them until he retired in 2008.