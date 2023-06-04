John Summit Taps GRiZ For ‘Where You Are’

GRiZ - Photo: Seth McConnell/NHLI via Getty Images

GRiZ has released the first official remix of John Summit’s hit single, “Where You Are” featuring UK artist Hayla. The remix showcases GRiZ’s signature sound, adding a taste of wonky beats and uplifting melodies to the original.

Of remixing the track GRiZ shares, “‘Where You Are’ is an absolute anthem of a song. It made me feel so warm and euphoric when I first heard it that I immediately went to my studio and ripped the acapella of the vocals and made a version of it—really just for myself.

“I wanted to hear it the way I heard it in my head. I felt really inspired, so the main chunk of it I made in just a few hours. Then I really took my time finishing the song and making it sound good. So blown away by the response to it. I hope it makes your soul feel beautiful.”

Over the last few months, “Where You Are” has instantly become a fan favorite throughout the landscape of dance music lovers and beyond. Now, GRiZ brings his own version to life, flipping the switch on energy, giving “Where You Are” a fresh take with his melodic dubstep sound.

Peaking at No.2 Dance Song in the US at Dance Radio and No.9 on the Billboard Hot Dance/ Electronic charts, “Where You Are” has gained respect from Armin Van Buuren and Zedd, who have recently incorporated the track into their sets. John Summit recently played GRiZ’s rework of the track at EDC Las Vegas when he came out as the special guest at Insomniac’s iconic Circuit Grounds stage.

The remix is now available on all major streaming platforms and fans can expect to hear it throughout all of festival season. This week, John Summit will be headlining New York’s Brooklyn Mirage for three nights to kick off the city’s summer season and will be playing major festivals such as Hard Summer in Los Angeles, Elements Music & Arts Festival, and Moonrise Festival.

Buy or stream “Where You Are.”