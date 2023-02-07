Juice WRLD’s Final Posthumous Album Is ‘In The Works’

Juice WRLD - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Juice WRLD’s final posthumous album will arrive soon, confirmed by the late rapper’s friend and Grade A Productions label head Lil Bibby.

Bibby shared a video of the rapper in the studio on his Instagram on Saturday (February 4) and wrote in the caption that he wanted the album to feel like “a celebration/party.”

“The Last Juice WRLD Album is in the works,” Bibby wrote. “Let’s celebrate the life of Juice. No more mourning, I want everyone that Juice loved while he was here to help celebrate, especially his fans who he loved!”

The news arrives after Juice WRLD’s estate unveiled a new single, “Face 2 Face,” at the end of 2022. “Face 2 Face” followed the release of “In My Head,” which arrived in November.

On the cut, Juice showcases his trademark vulnerability, crooning, “Every time I go to fall asleep/ These demons haunting me/ Face my fears, face to face as we meet/ Evil is grabbing me.” The track comes alongside a new music video.

Earlier in December of 2022, to honor the life of Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins on his birthday, Higgins’ mother, Carmela Wallace, along with Homewood Mayor Richard Hofeld and Homewood Director of Business Development Angela Mesaros, officially broke ground on Homewood Brewing Company, a new state of the art brewery that gives back to the Homewood community.

Located at 18225 Dixie Hwy, Homewood, IL–at the corner of Dixie Hwy and Miller Ct.–Homewood Brewing Company was born out of the idea of giving back to the community that welcomed Carmela when she was raising Jarad. With the involvement of Live Free 999, the non-profit started in Jarad’s honor and focused on mental health, the Wallace family hopes to collaborate with other nonprofits to bring community events to the space, in addition to craft quality products and experiences that deliver joy and make everyone’s day a little better.

