Listen To ‘Face 2 Face’ From The Late Juice WRLD

Juice WRLD, ‘Face 2 Face’ - Photo: Courtesy of Grade A/Interscope Records

The Juice WRLD estate has shared a new single from the late artist, “Face 2 Face.” “Face 2 Face” follows the release of “In My Head,” which arrived last month.

On the cut, Juice showcases his trademark vulnerability, crooning, “Every time I go to fall asleep/ These demons haunting me/ Face my fears, face to face as we meet/ Evil is grabbing me.” The track comes alongside a new music video.

Juice WRLD - Face 2 Face (Official Music Video)

Earlier this month, to honor the life of Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins on his birthday, Higgins’ mother, Carmela Wallace, along with Homewood Mayor Richard Hofeld and Homewood Director of Business Development Angela Mesaros, officially broke ground on Homewood Brewing Company, a new state of the art brewery that gives back to the Homewood community.

Located at 18225 Dixie Hwy, Homewood, IL–at the corner of Dixie Hwy and Miller Ct.–Homewood Brewing Company was born out of the idea of giving back to the community that welcomed Carmela when she was raising Jarad. With the involvement of Live Free 999, the non-profit started in Jarad’s honor and focused on mental health, the Wallace family hopes to collaborate with other nonprofits to bring community events to the space, in addition to craft quality products and experiences that deliver joy and make everyone’s day a little better.

Set to open in 2024, the space provides an opportunity for each member of the Wallace family to bring their skills and interests together in order to give back to Homewood.

“I’m excited to have a physical space to honor Jarad, lift up the community of Homewood, and give local artists a space to showcase their work,” said Carmela Wallace.

“It may have been a cold day at the Homewood Brewery groundbreaking, but the Wallace family made it heartwarming,” said Homewood Mayor Richard Hofeld. “We’re looking forward to the opening of this beautiful brewery and restaurant in 18 months or sooner. HBC will be a great addition to Homewood’s dining scene and a place where everyone will feel at home.”

