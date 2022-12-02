Homewood Brewing Company Breaks Ground In Honor Of Jarad ‘Juice WRLD’ Higgins

Juice WRLD - Photo: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

To honor the life of Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins on his birthday, Higgins’ mother, Carmela Wallace, along with Homewood Mayor Richard Hofeld and Homewood Director of Business Development Angela Mesaros, officially broke ground on Homewood Brewing Company, a new state of the art brewery that gives back to the Homewood community.

Located at 18225 Dixie Hwy, Homewood, IL–at the corner of Dixie Hwy and Miller Ct.–Homewood Brewing Company was born out of the idea of giving back to the community that welcomed Carmela when she was raising Jarad. With the involvement of Live Free 999, the non-profit started in Jarad’s honor and focused on mental health, the Wallace family hopes to collaborate with other nonprofits to bring community events to the space, in addition to craft quality products and experiences that deliver joy and make everyone’s day a little better.

Set to open in 2024, the space provides an opportunity for each member of the Wallace family to bring their skills and interests together in order to give back to Homewood.

“I’m excited to have a physical space to honor Jarad, lift up the community of Homewood, and give local artists a space to showcase their work,” said Carmela Wallace.

“It may have been a cold day at the Homewood Brewery groundbreaking, but the Wallace family made it heartwarming,” said Homewood Mayor Richard Hofeld. “We’re looking forward to the opening of this beautiful brewery and restaurant in 18 months or sooner. HBC will be a great addition to Homewood’s dining scene and a place where everyone will feel at home.”

The groundbreaking comes ahead of the second Juice WRLD Day, set for December 8, 2022 in Chicago. Juice WRLD Day 2022 will be a global celebration of life, in memory of Jarad Higgins. In partnership with Grade A Productions, Juice WRLD Day will feature community service, surprise guests, interactive activations, merchandise collaborations, unreleased content, and a global live stream.

