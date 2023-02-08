Kacey Musgraves To Stage Star-Packed Fundraiser For Nashville Industry Couple

Kacey Musgraves has announced that she is staging a star-packed benefit concert next week to support two Nashville residents who recently lost their Nashville home in a fire. Markland Fam Jam will raise money to support Steve and Deb Markland and takes place at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on February 13.

Also on the impressive bill are Brothers Osborne, Randy Houser, Allison Moorer, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Caylee Hammack, Fancy Haygood, Hayes Carll, Jeffery Steele, Jillian Jacqueline, Kendell Marvel, Kimberly Kelly and Brett Tyler, Lucie Silvas, Madi Diaz, the Brummies, and others. Tickets for the event have already sold out.

Musgraves wrote on Instagram: “Nashville is a very tight-knit community and we are coming together to sing some songs and raise some help for these wonderful people as they start to rebuild their lives. If you can’t make it in person maybe you could snag a ticket and be there in spirit.” In addition to the concert, the Marklands are being supported with a GoFundMe account.

Steve Markland, who has more than 30 years to his name in the music industry, is currently VP of Nashville Operations at Utopia Music. He was previously executive BVP, creative in Downtown Music Publishing’s Nashville office for over seven years and also had roles at Warner Chappell Music, Windswept Music Publishing, and Patrick Joseph Music.

Deb Markland helped establish the widely-respected independent entertainment company Thirty Tigers, along with David Macias, in 2002. She is now a life coach and recovery coach, and a marketing consultant, and her resumé also includes time at Arista Records Nashville, Thistle Farms, and marketing roles at other philanthropic organizations.

As reported, Musgraves performed “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to the late Loretta Lynn at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, playing the country great’s own guitar. She wrote on social media: “10 year old me singing Loretta’s songs would never have imagined I’d be putting my hands right where she made magic for decades.”

