Karol G Shares Music Video For ‘Mientras Me Curo Del Cora’

Karol G takes us all on vacation in her new music video for “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora,” one of many standout cut from her new album Mañana Será Bonito.

In the clip, Karol enjoys the views from a faraway beach as her man sips straight from a coconut. Between dips in the water and long drives towards nowhere in particular, the pop icon serenades the camera. Watch the video below.

Karol G made history with her latest album Mañana Será Bonito, when the record debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The album is G’s fourth full-length release and features collaborations with Romeo Santos, Quevedo, Shakira, Sean Paul, Ángel Dior, Bad Gyal, and more.

Mañana Será Bonito was released on February 24 and debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at No.1 this week (chart dated March 11). Not only does it mark the first No.1 album for G in the US, building on the No.20 peak for its predecessor KG0516, but it also sets a new record.

The record is now the first No.1 on the Billboard 200 for an all-Spanish-language album by a female artist. Before Mañana Será Bonito, only two all-Spanish-language albums had topped the chart – Bad Bunny’s 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti and his 2020 release El Ultimo Tour del Mundo.

The last female Latin artist to top the Billboard 200 was Selena in 1995 when her posthumous album Dreaming Of You – which featured songs in both Spanish and English – hit the No.1 spot.

Mañana Será Bonito racked up 94,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending March 2, according to Luminate, with that figure fueled by high streaming activity. Its first-week figures mark the largest week of equivalent album units earned for a Latin album by a female artist since this way of measuring the charts began in December 2014. Its 118.73 million on-demand streams also give it the biggest streaming week ever for a Latin album by a female artist.

