Karol G Set To Hit The Road With Mañana Será Bonito Tour

Karol G - Photo: Lea Colombo, Courtesy of UMG Latino

Superstar Karol G is set to embark on her first U.S. stadium tour. The Mañana Será Bonito stadium tour, sharing its name with her massively successful 2023 album, will kick off August 11th at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, followed by stops in Pasadena, CA, Miami, FL, Houston & Dallas, TX, and East Rutherford, NJ.

The tour adds another major achievement to an already huge year for the Latin pop star. In February, Mañana Será Bonito the album earned historic status when it became the first Spanish-language album by a woman to debut atop the Billboard Top 200. On top of that, Karol recently made her SNL debut to perform “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora” and “Tus Gafitas,” on an episode hosted by Ana De Armas.

As a further sign of her success, last week Karol won eight out of eight Latin AMA awards she was nominated for, including Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year for last year’s $trip Love shows. $trip Love currently holds the record for the highest-grossing U.S. tour by a Latin woman in history, with Billboard Boxscore reporting it grossed $69.9 million across 33 shows in North America.

ADVERTISEMENT

The demand for the Mañana Será Bonito tour is expected to be just as massive. Fans looking to get a seat are currently able to register now through Sunday, April 30 at 11:59 pm ET for the Verified Fan presale.

A statement reads, “fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Wednesday, May 3. Limited tickets will be sold during a general on sale starting Friday, May 5 at 12pm at Ticketmaster.com while supplies last. Fans can also access VIP Packages which may include premium tickets, VIP parking and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry and more.”

Listen to Mañana Será Bonito and see ticket details here.

Mañana Será Bonito Tour dates:

August 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

August 18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

August 25 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

Sept. 2 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl

Sept. 7 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium