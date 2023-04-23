Karol G Takes Home Top Award At Latin AMAs

Karol G - Photo: John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On April 20th, the eighth annual Latin AMAs, the Spanish-language counterpart of the American Music Awards, was hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The biggest winner of the night, Karol G, may not have been in attendance, but her impact was clearly felt.

Karol G won eight out of eight awards she was nominated for, including Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year for her $trip Love run. Karol was also the 2022 recipient of Artist of the Year, but she took home two more awards overall this year. This year’s awards additionally included Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year for “MAMIII” with Becky G.

Becky G, the second biggest winner of the night, accepted the award for the duo, remarking in her speech that “I am so proud, Karol and I have won so many awards with ‘MAMIII,’ but I tell you that each one means something bigger than us, which is feminine power—women power always—together we are more.”

Variety reports that there are “26 diverse categories at the Latin AMAs including nine general categories, five regional Mexican, and four categories focused on pop, urban, and tropical each.” Other big winners included Bad Bunny for Album of the Year, Shakira for Best Artist – pop, and Bizarrap for Best New Artist.

Karol G has had a busy April, recently making her debut on Saturday Night Live with host Ana De Armas to perform songs from her album Mañana Será Bonito.

Speaking to Uproxx about the album earlier this year, Karol G explained, “there are songs for everyone. There’s a song for people in love, if you have a broken heart, if you’re feeling crazy, or if you want to party with perreo. With everything that’s happening, I want to enjoy the present with my music and remember that tomorrow everything will be great. Tomorrow will be beautiful.”

See the full list of winners here.