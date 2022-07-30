Kid Kapichi Share Video For New Single, ‘5 Days On (2 Days Off)’

Kid Kapichi - Photo: Andy Ford courtesy of Spinefarm

Hastings, UK 4-piece, Kid Kapichi, have revealed brand new single “5 Days On (2 Days Off)” with an accompanying music video, which you can check out below.

Jack Wilson, Kid Kapichi frontman, explains, “‘5 Days On (2 Days Off)’ is a homage to some of our fans who work their arses off every day, then spend all their free money and time on going to gigs. Doing that is what gets them through.”

Kid Kapichi’s new album, Here’s What You Could Have Won, will be released on September 23 2022, via Spinefarm. It includes 11 new songs which are an excellent showcase for the band’s bigger, punchier, ‘beat punk’ sound, co-produced with Dom Craik from Nothing But Thieves.The record features comeback single “New England”- their most explicitly political song yet, with a searing guest verse from Bob Vylan – and Partygate polemic “Party At No. 10”. The latter song was praised by Liam Gallagher on Twitter, leading to Liam asking the band to support him. London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Kid Kapichi - 5 Days On (2 Days Off) (Official Video)

A behemoth of a band on and off stage thanks to the Hastings scene that nurtured them, Kid Kapichi’s best songs explore racism, in-work poverty, mental health, violence, frustration and all-consuming love with honesty and humor. All their songs come studded with barbed wire hooks, bristling with the juddering shock of lived experience, the cathartic thrill of a balled-up fist relaxing into an air punch.

Jack Wilson says, “The title, Here’s What You Could Have Won sums up the feeling of missed opportunity. Being dragged right at a junction when you know you should be going left or screaming at the TV whilst someone picks the wrong answer on a game show. It looks inwardly at the UK and the decisions that have been made and how they have affected us all.”

Lead guitarist Ben Beetham adds, “It’s not a concept album but it does have a running theme. We like to write songs about current affairs and what direction the world seems to be turning. As a result, we write as close to the deadline as possible to keep it relevant.”

Pre-order Here’s What You Could Have Won.