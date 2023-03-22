KISS Biopic Coming To Netflix In 2024

KISS - Photo: Medios y Media/Getty Images

A biopic chronicling the early days of KISS is set to premiere on Netflix in 2024, according to the band’s manager, Doc McGhee.

Shop the best of KISS’ discography on vinyl and more.

News of the biopic first emerged two years ago. The film, titled Shout It Out Loud, is being directed by Joachim Rønning. While speaking with The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn, McGhee revealed, “It’s a biopic about the first four years of KISS. We’re just starting it now. We’ve already sold it, [the deal is] already done, we have a director. That’s moving along and that’ll come in ’24.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a previous interview with Talking Metal, McGhee further explained the origins of the film, saying, “I think it’s a very interesting look at the formation of KISS, the mindset of how that came about, the social pressure that everybody was in in the ’60s and ’70s that brought something like KISS to the forefront, that it could actually happen. So it’s a very interesting, and I think it’s a well-written movie. And our partner right now is Netflix. It’ll be a theatrical release, then Netflix.”

At the beginning of March, the band announced the absolute final shows of their final tour, “The End Of The Road Tour. ” Produced by Live Nation, these final show dates will kick off this October and culminate in a massive show in the city where it all began for KISS. New York City has been a part of the band’s ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame worthy career on stage at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden on December 1 and 2, 2023.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band.

Listen to the best of KISS on Apple Music and Spotify.