Listen To KISS’ Demo Version Of ‘Not For The Innocent’

KISS - Photo: Michael Putland/Getty Images

KISS have shared the demo version of “Not For The Innocent” — featuring Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons trading lead vocals — from the 40th anniversary edition of their Creatures Of The Night album. You can check it out below.

The final version of “Not For The Innocent”, which featured only Simmons on vocals, was later featured on KISS’s next album, 1983’s Lick It Up.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Creatures Of The Night from 1982 is a seminal album in the KISS catalog. It crushed fans’ expectations with a huge, back-to-rock sound and has become a fan favorite and cult classic.

Not For The Innocent (Demo)

On November 18, 2022, UMe will release Creatures Of The Night 40 as a 5-CD + Blu-ray Audio Super Deluxe Edition, 3-LP Deluxe, 2-CD Deluxe, 1-LP Half-Speed Master 180gm, 1-CD Remaster, as well as a 5-CD Super Deluxe Edition Digital Download + Streaming and 2-CD Digital Download-only version plus a color vinyl exclusive.

Having rechanneled their efforts into consciously making a return to the hard rock that they were known for, KISS – Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Eric Carr – unleashed Creatures Of The Night in October of 1982. In addition to a harder sound, the album is also noted for its heavier, darker mood.

The single “I Love It Loud” has been performed on nearly every subsequent KISS tour, while “War Machine,” the ballad “I Still Love You,” and the title song also featured heavily in their live sets for a number of years. Also of note is “Killer,” which featured the group’s first songwriting collaboration with their soon-to-be-guitarist Vinnie Vincent. Creatures Of The Night received accolades in magazines such as Kerrang! and Guitar Player – which both placed the album in their top five end of year chart for 1982 – and has attained Gold Album status (sales of 500,000+).

Creatures Of The Night 40 Super Deluxe boasts 103 total tracks with 75 tracks being unreleased. Newly remastered on CD 1, the original album has never sounded better. CDs 2 & 3 feature 34 demos, rarities & outtakes including unreleased gems such as “Deadly Weapon (Penny Lane Demo),” and “Betrayed (Outtake)”, in addition to the demo of “Not For The Innocent.”

CDs 4 & 5 highlight 26 incredible, soundboard live recordings from the Creatures ‘82/’83 Tour and seven super rare tour sound effects, all recorded and archived by the Creatures Tour sound engineer Harry Witz. The Blu-ray Audio disc showcases a first-ever Atmos and 5.1 surround mix from the original album multi-tracks plus the high-resolution newly remastered 1982 stereo mix of the original album.

