Korn Share HEALTH Remix Of ‘Worst Is On its Way’ Ft. Danny Brown And Meechy Darko

Korn have shared HEALTH’s brand new remix of “Worst Is On Its Way”— one of the standout tracks from the band’s critically acclaimed 2022 release Requiem—featuring Danny Brown, and Loma Vista label mates Meechy Darko. You can cwatch the track’s video below.

This collaboration between Korn and Danny Brown follows years of press discourse around Brown’s enthusiasm for the band and widespread news coverage around Brown’s cover of Korn’s “Freak on a Leash” live at Red Bull Sound Clash.

Danny Brown is a rapper and, more recently, a comedian who broke out of his hometown of Detroit around 2010, and has released a series of groundbreaking, incredible records that never seem to sit still—just like him. He’s had huge singles and collaborated with everybody from Eminem to Purity Ring to Kendrick Lamar to A$AP Rocky. He hasn’t put out a proper album since 2019’s U Know What I’m Sayin’, but Brown has kept busy making music, making his stand-up comedy debut, doing the hilarious Danny Brown Show on YouTube, and allegedly prepping a new record with the working title Quaranta. He’s described the record as “all over the place,” which makes sense considering Brown’s varied list of influences—one of which is Korn.

Korn - Worst Is On Its Way (HEALTH Remix) ft. Danny Brown & Meechy Darko (Official Music Video)

To date, Korn have released an impressive 14 albums, taking stylistic turns like 2011’s The Path of Totality, which incorporated dubstep and drum-and-bass elements. The band’s latest is Requiem, which was written and recorded during Covid’s enforced ban on touring. It’s a bit of a return to their classic sound, and it’s gotten incredibly positive reviews from fans and critics.

Requiem was released on February 4, 2022 through Loma Vista and Concord. It was produced by the band and Chris Collier and it peaked at No. 14 on the US Billboard 200. The record attracted widespread critical praise, with Allmusic saying “Against the odds, Korn have done it again with Requiem, a quick and ferocious blast that finds the band still hungry and innovative nearly 30 years into the game.”

