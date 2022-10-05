Kylie Morgan’s Nuptials Inspire Upcoming ‘Songs To Say I Do’ EP

Kylie Morgan 'Songs To Say I Do' artwork - Courtesy: UMG

Kylie Morgan will offer a swift follow-up to her current, seven-track EP P.S., which came out in July, with the October 14 release of the five-song EP Songs To Say I Do. It’s inspired, as the title suggests, by her own upcoming wedding, and will include four new songs, plus the recently-shared “Bridesmaids,” all co-written by the rising country artist herself.

“Bridesmaids,” a nod to Morgan’s best friends, was released in response to demand from fans, and was appropriately co-written with one of her real-life bridesmaid, Sam DeRosa, as well as with KK Johnson. Morgan’s initial viral TikTok using the track now has more than 8.2 million views and over 1.2 million likes. More than 156,000 fans have created their own videos using the sound, acknowledging not only wedding parties but favorite musicians, family members, pets, and other subjects.

Kylie Morgan - Bridesmaids (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“If He Wanted To He Would,” Morgan’s official debut single and also featured on the P.S. EP, is attracting country radio airplay now, as she continues with Tyler Rich on the Thinkin’ We’re In Love Tour. The itinerary heads northwest this weekend for stops in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Full tour information is at kyliemorgan.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Entertainment Focus last year, Morgan said: “For my live show, I want to make sure that people can have mostly a high energy set, because I’m a high energy person, and I want people to be able to just laugh, dance, drink, and forget about whatever is going on in their lives in that moment and check out, and just have one of those moments in time they’ll never forget.”

Pre-order the Songs To Say I Do EP, which is released on October 14.

Songs To Say I Do tracklist:

1. “Fireworks” (Kylie Morgan, Jeff Garrison, Caroline Watkins)

2. “Good Hands” (Kylie Morgan, Ben Johnson, Emily Shackleton)

3. “Bridesmaids” (Kylie Morgan, Sam DeRosa, KK Johnson)

4. “Always Been You” (Kylie Morgan, Ben Johnson)

5. “That’s My Man” (Kylie Morgan, Cameron Bedell, Micah Carpenter)