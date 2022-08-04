Lady Gaga Confirms ‘Joker 2’ Role Opposite Joaquin Phoenix In Musical Teaser

Lady Gaga - Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

It’s official: Lady Gaga is set to star in the new movie Joker: Folie à Deux – the sequel to Todd Phillips’ 2019 film Joker. The singer-tuned-actress shared a teaser on Thursday, confirming that she’ll appear in the film alongside co-star Joaquin Phoenix, reprising his role as Batman’s sardonic nemesis, and Gaga most likely as his sidekick Harley Quinn.

While “Cheek to Cheek” plays in the background, the silhouettes of the Joker and Harley Quinn dance across our field of vision, accompanied by the words “Phoenix” and “Gaga.” The song choice is fitting, considering Gaga famously covered it alongside legendary singer Tony Bennett.

Joker: Folie a Deux is set for an October 4, 2024 release, five years after the original Joker movie entranced and unsettled millions of viewers. Todd Phillips will once again be directing, but there will be a major difference between Joker and its sequel: the new film will be a musical.

This isn’t the first time Gaga and Phillips have worked together. The director also served as executive producer for the Warner Bros.’ musical drama A Star Is Born, where Gaga found her breakout film role and was nominated for an Academy Award.

Gaga’s silver screen pursuits continue to expand, making this her fifth film role after her last cinematic outing playing the murderous Patrizia Reggiani in last year’s Ridley Scott-directed House of Gucci.

Production for Joker: Folie a Deux is set to begin in December, so it won’t be long before Gaga gets to enter the supervillainverse for the first time.

Never one to rest on her laurels, Gaga recently picked up an Emmy nomination this week for her 2021 CBS concert special One Last Time, with Bennett. The two released their second collaborative album, Love For Sale in 2021, following their successful release, Cheek To Cheek in 2014.

