LE SSERAFIM Prep ‘FEARLESS,’ The Group’s First Japanese Single

LE SSERAFIM, comprised of 5 members (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, HONG EUNCHAE), will be releasing their first Japanese single “FEARLESS” digitally at 10am EST / 7am PST on January 24 (0am JST on January 25). The band, the first girl group jointly launched by HYBE and Source Music, will also share a CD version of the single on February 17.

Making their debut in May in Korea with the mini album FEARLESS, LE SSERAFIM had a fast start with the music video of its lead single “FEARLESS” achieving 100 million views in 100 days. This staggering stat marked the fastest record for all K-Pop girl groups that debuted in 2022.

Their second mini album ANTIFRAGILE debuted at No.14 on Billboard 200, making LE SSERAFIM the quickest and best-selling K-Pop girl group to enter the chart. Japan is one of the top markets contributing to their global success as the past two mini albums topped Oricon’s weekly album chart, leading to their appearance on Kohaku Uta Gassen, Japan’s well-known year-end music festival.

ANTIFRAGILE arrived just five months after the group made their debut with the Fearless EP. Its follow-up continues the story of the rookie act, depicting the hardships the members have faced during their journey of pursuing their aspiration to rise to the top and embark on a road that hasn’t been taken.

“Antifragile” finds the girl group exploring Afro-Latin pop, while sharing a message of using hard times as a motivation for growth and reasserting your determination to become stronger. The video for the track – which finds the members standing strong in the face of an incoming meteorite – racked up more than one million views in its first hour online.

Along with the lead song “FEARLESS,” the single will also feature the Japanese version of “Blue Flame” and the band’s first Japanese original song, whose title has yet to be revealed.

Pre-order “FEARLESS.”