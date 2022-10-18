Rising K-Pop Girl Group LE SSERAFIM Make First Comeback With ‘Antifragile’

LE SSERAFIM – Photo: Courtesy of Source Music

Rising K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM have made their first comeback with their new EP Antifragile and shared a video for its title track.

The record arrives just five months after the group made their debut with the Fearless EP. Its follow-up continues the story of the rookie act, depicting the hardships the members have faced during their journey of pursuing their aspiration to rise to the top and embark on a road that hasn’t been taken.

“Antifragile” finds the girl group exploring Afro-Latin pop, while sharing a message of using hard times as a motivation for growth and reasserting your determination to become stronger. The video for the track – which finds the members standing strong in the face of an incoming meteorite – racked up more than one million views in its first hour online.

LE SSERAFIM (르세라핌) 'ANTIFRAGILE' OFFICIAL M/V

Across the rest of the EP, member Huh Yunjin participated in the lyric-writing of the tracks “Impurities,” “No Celestial,” and “Good Parts (when the quality is bad but I am).” Sakura, meanwhile, received a credit on the latter song too.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday (October 17) ahead of the EP’s release, the five-piece’s leader Chaewon said: “We can’t always have good moments in life; however, this EP carries our spirit that no matter what comes, we will overcome it.”

Yunjin added: “Since it’s our real story, I was so into the process. I tried to be honest about our feelings, so listeners can easily relate to it.”

Antifragile shows LE SSERAFIM’s growth in more than just their music too. The EP shifted more than 620,000 pre-orders in the weeks before its release, more than doubling the 307,000 copies of Fearless that were sold in its first week.

LE SSERAFIM are signed to Source Music, an imprint of HYBE, the label behind revolutionaries BTS, plus TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SEVENTEEN, fellow rookies NewJeans, and more.

