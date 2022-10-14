Seventeen Announce More New Tour Dates

SEVENTEEN - Photo: Courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment

K-pop superstars SEVENTEEN have announced two additional tour dates for their “SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN],” a day after concluding the series of seven shows initially planned in Southeast Asia.

The group will be returning to the Philippines and Indonesia for additional shows at the Philippine Arena, Bulacan on December 17 and Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium, Jakarta on December 28.

The announcement arrived shortly after the act’s very first American Music Awards nomination for Favorite K-pop Artist was made public. SEVENTEEN recently also received three MTV European Music Awards nods for Best New, Best Push, and Best K-Pop, after taking home their very first Moon Person earlier in August at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for PUSH Performance of the Year.

Starting with a show in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 24, SEVENTEEN dazzled audiences across seven shows in Jakarta, Bangkok, Manila, and Singapore with three hours of high-octane performances complemented by a touch of humor signature to a SEVENTEEN show.

The 13-piece act delivered a heartfelt message to the fans in the final few moments of their show in Singapore. “It cannot be easy to always send so much love our way with this (physical) distance between us. With that in mind, we are truly grateful for this stage and this day. We will continue to bring the best performances to you, as ‘one team.’” Chants led by the band and the fans alike filled the stadium throughout, bringing everyone together for the quintessential K-pop experience.

SEVENTEEN made their grand return to the concert stage in June this year, with two shows in Seoul that were under the spotlight as the largest shows in the city with a live audience since the pandemic. Following 12 shows in North America and seven shows in Southeast Asia, SEVENTEEN will bring their tour to Japan next for a dome tour across Osaka, Tokyo, and Aichi through November and December.

