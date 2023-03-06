Lenny Kravitz To Give ‘In Memoriam’ Performance At Oscars

Lenny Kravitz - Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grammy-winning musician and actor Lenny Kravitz will deliver the “In Memoriam” performance at the 95th Oscars ceremony, Oscar producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner and executive producer Molly McNearney announced Monday.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2023 Oscar ceremony at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, starting from 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

Kravitz, alongside Jonas Brothers and Pentatonix are among the music acts to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

“We can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway,” said chair and iHeartRadio host Ellen K, in a statement upon release of the news.

Jonas Brothers and Kravitz are being inducted into the Walk Of Fame in the Recording category along with Marc Anthony, Sheila E, Blake Shelton, Charlie Wilson and executive Irving Azoff. Singer Jenni Rivera is set to be honored posthumously.

Hollywood Walk of Fame inductees are chosen by a panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce from hundreds of submissions approved by the nominees or their reps. The honoree must agree to attend an unveiling ceremony within two years – typically timed to coincide with promotion of a new project.

Kravitz has been quiet of late, but the legendary musician was the subject of a photography book titled Lenny Kravitz: The Formative Years, 1989 – 1993. It was released by Genesis Publications.

It features the work of photographer David Hindley, and depicts the rock star on stage, in rehearsals, relaxing with friends and family, and more, in a panoramic visual landscape of his emergence as a major new rock figurehead during the period.

“Photographs are silent, but these are not,” says Kravitz of the book. “David’s photographs are singing, shouting, even screaming. They’re filled with the visceral thrill that he and I were both feeling.”

