Hard Rock Icons Like A Storm Share New Single ‘Sinners And Saints’

Like A Storm have shared a new single “Sinners & Saints,” a track about the duality and struggle of the human condition. The track is out now via EDGEOUT Records/UMG/UMe.

The track is about, “The war inside all of us between our intentions of perfection, and the imperfect reality of what it means to be human,” says singer and guitarist Chris Brooks. Check out the track below.

Sinners & Saints

The band from New Zealand is known for blending the Didgeridoo with heavy riff-driven music. Talking about staying true to the band’s classic Like A Storm roots with their high energy, heavy guitars, and powerful drums on “Sinners & Saints,” Brooks added, “In many ways, experiencing that inner conflict might be one of the few things we all share in this world. Despite best intentions, each of us has a side within us that we try to hide. And maybe by addressing this shared struggle, we can start to accept and work through it.”

Like A Storm is brothers Chris Brooks (vocals, guitars, didgeridoo), Matt Brooks (vocals, guitars), Kent Brooks (bass, keyboards), and Zach Wood (drums).

Like A Storm is the highest-charting New Zealand act ever at U.S. Active Rock Radio. The band writes and produces their own records, which have combined more than 150M streams across all platforms, and 7x Top 40 Singles at U.S. Active Rock.

Renowned for their high-energy live show, and once described by Alter Bridge/Slash frontman Myles Kennedy as “The hardest working band in the business,” Like A Storm has extensively toured the US, Europe, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Japan, either in a headline capacity or sharing the stage with such artists as Ozzy Osbourne, Slash, Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Creed, Shinedown, Alter Bridge, Black Veil Brides, Skillet, Volbeat, Gojira, Escape The Fate, Hellyeah, Sevendust, and many more.

Buy or stream “Sinners & Saints” on Apple Music and Spotify.