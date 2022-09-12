Lil Baby And Gunna’s ‘Drip Too Hard’ Goes Diamond

Lil Baby and Gunna - Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Grammy-nominated rapper, mogul, and philanthropist Lil Baby has received an exceedingly rare RIAA Diamond certification for the massive 2018 smash hit “Drip Too Hard” with Gunna.

The certification cements Lil Baby’s place amongst music’s elite, with only 85 other songs in history having received the prestigious certification. This is the latest of a long line of unprecedented milestones for Lil Baby, and comes in advance of his newly announced and highly anticipated album It’s Only Me. which is out October 14.

Lil Baby x Gunna - "Drip Too Hard" (Official Music Video)

2018’s “Drip Too Hard” was an early sign to all that Lil Baby was an unstoppable force to be reckoned with. The track has amassed an ever growing list of accolades, including a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rap Song/Sung Performance, peaked at No.4 on the Billboard Hot 100, was the first No.1 song at Urban Radio in 2019 and was the most played song in the format that year. The track also reached an audience of over one billion on US Radio, 345M+ music video views, and has earned over four billion worldwide streams to date.

The news directly follows the final show of Lil Baby North American One Of Them Ones tour, and on the heels of an MTV VMA win for Best Hip Hop for “Do We Have A Problem” with Nicki Minaj. Baby is also coming off another major milestone, the release of his new documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby.

The documentary premiered on August 26 via Amazon Prime Video, and provides an intimate glimpse into his earlier life leading up to the lightning transformation into one of hip-hop’s most elite. Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, reveals the journey of a young artist and advocator, as he sheds light on systemic oppression and the struggles that keep many from achieving the most desired American Dream.

