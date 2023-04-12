Lil Baby’s ‘Low Down’ Goes Viral Thanks To March Madness Surge

Lil Baby - Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

Shortly after Lil Baby’s 2020 hit “Low Down” became the unofficial anthem of the Cinderella Kansas State Men’s Basketball team during the NCAA Tournament, the song has launched into the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart.

In the clip, which you can watch here, the K-State Wildcats clap along to the song and get amped up as they prepare for a game.

Lil Baby - Low Down (Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The song is featured on Lil Baby’s breakthrough 2020 album, My Turn. Upon release, the album received nearly unanimous acclaim. In their review, Billboard said, “Style is a slippery, subjective rubric, but the best Lil Baby songs ooze with charisma and confidence. Lil Baby is at his best when he’s vivid in his descriptions of everyday life. On the 42 Dugg-assisted ‘Grace,’ we learn that Baby’s got designer kicks for days, but still gravitates to the cocaine-white shine of Air Force 1’s because he’ll always be a dope boy — even when he’s years removed from the streets.” HipHopDX added, “Lil Baby Proves his hit-making skills are legit on My Turn Deluxe Album.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, Baby announced the It’s Only Us 32-stop national tour produced by AG Entertainment Touring and Mammoth in support of his most recent album, It’s Only Me (Quality Control Records/Motown), which was released in October of 2022.

The nationwide tour is set to kickoff July 26 in Houston. Other tour dates include Austin, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Boston, and many more before wrapping the tour on September 22 in Ft. Lauderdale. Lil Baby will be receiving tour support from The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho while on the road.

Artist pre-sale will start Tuesday, April 11 at 10am CT, with venue presale taking place Wednesday, April 12 at 10am to Thursday, April 13 at 9am (password: TARRYTOWN), and general on sale starting on Thursday April 13 at 10am CT. All sales are subject to ticket availability.

Listen to the best of Lil Baby on Apple Music and Spotify.