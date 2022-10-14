Lil Baby Returns With New Album ‘It’s Only Me,’ Shares Video For ‘California Breeze’

Lil Baby, ‘It’s Only Me’ - Photo: Courtesy of Quality Control Music/Motown Records

Celebrated and beloved rap star Lil Baby has shared his highly anticipated new album It’s Only Me, via Quality Control Music Group/Wolfpack Global Music/Motown Records.

Primed to be one of the most culturally impactful releases across all categories this year, the 23-track album follows his seminal 2020 album My Turn, and features notable guest appearances from Future, Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty. It’s Only Me notably includes Baby’s RIAA certified Platinum hit “In A Minute,” that reached No.1 at Urban & Rhythmic radio.

The album release is accompanied by a new video for the standout track “California Breeze,” depicting Lil Baby cruising throughout the Golden Coast and contemplating what’s worth protecting and actualizing what relationships fulfill him most as he raps, “If you need me I’m still going to be there, I’m gonna give you every piece of game I got, when I catch you, I’m just tryna let you feel the breeze on me.”

Since his 2017 debut, the 27-year-old Atlanta icon has quickly established himself as one of the most renowned and critically-acclaimed names in music. Lil Baby has rightly earned an ever growing list of impressive achievements including BET’s Best New Artist, VEVO’s Top Performing Hip-Hop Artist of 2020, Rap Caviar MVP, Apple Music’s Global Artist of the Year, multiple Grammy nominations, a Grammy win for Best Melodic Rap Performance on “Hurricane” with Kanye West and The Weeknd, and a MTV VMA win for Best Hip Hop for “Do We Have A Problem” with Nicki Minaj.

His milestone 2020 album My Turn was the most streamed and highest selling album of the year, and his smash-hit “Drip Too Hard”> with Gunna recently joined an elite group of only 85 songs in history to receive an RIAA Diamond certification. The rapper is coming off the premiere of his documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby via Amazon Prime Video, sharing an intimate eye into Baby’s rise to fame. On Thursday, October 13, in celebration of the new project, Lil Baby performed his new track “Russian Roulette” live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

