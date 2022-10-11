EST Gee And Machine Gun Kelly Team Up For ‘Death Around The Corner’ Video

EST Gee - Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Louisville rap star EST Gee and Machine Gun Kelly have released the explosive video for “Death Around The Corner.” The unrelenting collaboration is one of the hardest-hitting tracks on I Never Felt Nun, EST Gee’s celebrated debut album.

The 21-track project, which is EST Gee’s third Top 10 project in under a year, debuted at No.1 of Billboard’s Top Rap Albums Chart and No.8 on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart. The album features Future, Bryson Tiller, Jeezy, and Jack Harlow.

EST Gee (feat. Machine Gun Kelly) - Death Around The Corner (Official Music Video)

“Death Around The Corner” illustrates why EST Gee has become one of the hottest names in rap. “I’ma take your life or you take mine, every single time,” he spits. “I can’t change my mind, the love I used to have been left behind.” MGK adds an equally poignant verse, declaring: “I lost all of my emotions the minute I watched my father die in front of me.” Together, EST Gee and MGK underline how traumatic situations often harden and transform people.

The video matches the gritty nature of the song. Though the artists rock vastly different styles, they both bring an undeniable swagger to the cinematic visual.

Throughout the album, which is dotted with the sort of unsparing street tales that have made Gee so beloved, the razor-tongued MC delivers fiery bars and showcases his competitive nature. “Second place the first to lose,” he raps on the resolute “Come Home,” “I don’t do runner-up.” Where some artists chase trends, Gee has built a creative ecosystem around him and his songs play like the inevitable extensions of an unbelievable life story.

On the album’s closing song, the Jeezy-assisted “The Realest,” Gee puts it in plain terms: “I built this s__t up brick by brick, my name ain’t on no list.” With admiration coming from the likes of Jay-Z, Drake, Lil Baby, and several others, I Never Felt Nun cements Gee as one of hip-hop’s most authoritative voices. The album’s title reveals the sort of grit and perseverance he needed to overcome the significant hardship he has faced to get to this point.

