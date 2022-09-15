NAV Shares Video For Lil Baby And Travis Scott-Assisted ‘Never Sleep’

NAV, Lil Baby, and Travis Scott, ‘Never Sleep’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/XO Records/Republic Records

Just two days after he dropped a video for “One Time” with Future and Don Toliver, NAV has dropped a video for “Never Sleep” with Lil Baby and Travis Scott. Both songs are featured on NAV’s new album Demons Protected By Angels.

In the video, NAV, Travis Scott, and Lil Baby head to Las Vegas, showing up on card tables, slot machines, and more. Directed by Evan Larsen, the video also includes a cameo from The Weeknd.

NAV, Lil Baby feat. Travis Scott - Never Sleep (Official Music Video)

The video for “One Time” was directed by Spike Jordan and follows NAV, Future, and Don Toliver as they converge at the supernatural One Time Motel.

Executive produced by NAV & Amir “Cash” Esmailian, the album features Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, Babyface Ray, and Realest K with production from NAV, Wheezy, Pro Logic, Boi 1da, Money Musik, Tay Keith, BenjiCold, Rex Kudo, and more.

Demons Protected by Angels includes the previously released singles “Never Sleep,” which features Travis Scott and Lil Baby. The track quickly amassed over 40 million streams in a month, as well as the pensive “Wrong Decisions” track, which Nav produced and directed the video for. On the latter, Nav taps into his signature vulnerability, rapping, “Had to get it all by myself, I ain’t have a choice/ When you got nobody around, it’s hard to enjoy/ In public, wearin’ my chain, I make sure I show it / Always feel like something’s missin’, I’m just tryna fill my void.”

The album art was created by famed German-born, New York City-based visual artist Erik Parker. Additionally, for the release NAV teamed up with VLONE for a limited edition run of merch inspired by the album.

NAV’s most recent effort, his 2020 Emergency Tsunami mixtape, garnered praise from GQ, Complex, Hypebeast, and more, plus earned Nav his debut late-night TV performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! His past two studio albums, Good Intentions (2020) and Bad Habits(2019), debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Top 100.

