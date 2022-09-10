NAV Releases Highly Anticipated New Album, ‘Demons Protected By Angels’

NAV, ‘Demons Protected By Angels’ - Photo: Courtesy of XO Records/Republic Records

Chart-topping rapper, producer, and XO artist NAV has released his fourth album, Demons Protected By Angels. Executive produced by NAV & Amir “Cash” Esmailian, the album features Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Future, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, Babyface Ray, and Realest K with production from NAV, Wheezy, Pro Logic, Boi 1da, Money Musik, Tay Keith, BenjiCold, Rex Kudo, and more.

Demons Protected by Angels includes the previously released singles “Never Sleep,” which features Travis Scott and Lil Baby. The track quickly amassed over 40 million streams in a month, as well as the pensive “Wrong Decisions” track, which Nav produced and directed the video for. On the latter, Nav taps into his signature vulnerability, rapping, “Had to get it all by myself, I ain’t have a choice/ When you got nobody around, it’s hard to enjoy/ In public, wearin’ my chain, I make sure I show it / Always feel like something’s missin’, I’m just tryna fill my void.”

ADVERTISEMENT

NAV & Lil Uzi Vert - "Interstellar" (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The album art was created by famed German-born, New York City-based visual artist Erik Parker. Additionally, for the release NAV teamed up with VLONE for a limited edition run of merch inspired by the album.

NAV’s most recent effort, his 2020 Emergency Tsunami mixtape, garnered praise from GQ, Complex, Hypebeast, and more, plus earned Nav his debut late-night TV performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! His past two studio albums, Good Intentions (2020) and Bad Habits (2019), debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Top 100.

Additionally, he’s amassed over nine billion global streams, four Billboard Top 10s, and 11 Hot 100 hits. This year alone, three songs earned RIAA-Platinum certifications with 2X Platinum “Tap” (feat. Meek Mill), 2X Platinum “Myself,” and “Up.”

Last year, Grammy-nominated rapper, songwriter, and producer Belly returned with a new music video for “Requiem,” which features his XO labelmate Nav, who also produced the track.

Buy or stream Demons Protected By Angels.