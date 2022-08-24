NAV Returns With New Single And Video ‘Wrong Decisions’

NAV, ‘Wrong Decisions’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Republic Records/XO Records

Chart-topping rapper, producer, and XO artist NAV has dropped a new single “Wrong Decisions,” from his forthcoming album Demons Protected By Angels.

On the track, Nav taps into his signature vulnerability, rapping, “Had to get it all by myself, I ain’t have a choice/ When you got nobody around, it’s hard to enjoy/ In public, wearin’ my chain, I make sure I show it / Always feel like something’s missin’, I’m just tryna fill my void.”

NAV - WRONG DECISIONS [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Produced by Nav, the introspective track comes with a Nav-directed video and follows the album’s first single, “Never Sleep,” which features Lil Baby and Travis Scott. That track is produced by Tay Keith and Grayson with co-production from Mike Dean Demons Protected By Angels, his first studio album since 2020’s Good Intentions, is coming soon. You can also receive album updates by texting NAV at this number: (323) 431-7943.

NAV’s most recent effort, his 2020 Emergency Tsunami mixtape, garnered praise from GQ, Complex, Hypebeast, and more, plus earned Nav his debut late-night TV performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

His past two studio albums, Good Intentions (2020) and Bad Habits (2019), debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Top 100. Additionally, he’s amassed over nine billion global streams, four Billboard Top 10s, and 11 Hot 100 hits. This year alone, three songs earned RIAA-Platinum certifications with 2X Platinum “Tap” (feat. Meek Mill), 2X Platinum “Myself,” and “Up.”

Last year, Grammy-nominated rapper, songwriter, and producer Belly returned with a new music video for “Requiem,” which features his XO labelmate Nav, who also produced the track.

This was the first release since his acclaimed album See You Next Wednesday, which received praise from Variety, Rolling Stone, GQ, E! Online, Pitchfork, and many more.

The “Requiem” video, directed by Cam Busby, channeled the glossy, atmospheric aura of the track in which Belly emotionally recounts how far he has come while immersing his audience in his dream world.

Buy or stream “Wrong Decisions.”